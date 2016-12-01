1 man dies, another injured in southwest Ohio assault

SILVERTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwest Ohio say one man has died and another is injured after a reported assault.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office says deputies were called to an apartment building on Montgomery Road near Hampton Drive in the village of Silverton at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. They found two neighbors who had both been injured.

Sixty-six-year-old Darwin Weaver later died at an area hospital. Fifty-two-year-old Rick Johnson was hospitalized in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says the two men knew each other and there was no indication that any other person was involved. An investigation continues.