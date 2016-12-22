Digital Downloads for the Holidays

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- With the holidays approaching public places and businesses are following holiday hours.

The Muskingum County Library System will be closed 25, and 26, 2016 as well as , but Assistant Director Blair Tom said the virtual library is open 24/7.

“After all the festivities of the holidays if people are looking for something, if they visit muskingumlibrary.org and then they can select ‘Digital Downloads’ and when that opens up there are a selection of opportunities to look at,” Tom said.

Tom said OverDrive has downloadable audio and print books, Zinio has magazines, Hoopla has movies, music, and audio books, and Freegal has music available for streaming from the Sony catalog.

“We find also at the holidays and post holiday people have received new devices,” said Tom. “So they have a different kind of interest in looking and exploring the kinds of opportunities to use that to make their life more entertaining [and] more enriching.”

Tom said if you received a new tablet, you may want to think about looking at muskingumlibrary.org to check out movies, music, books, and more.