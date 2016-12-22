The Life Well hosted Annual Christmas Party

the Life Well Youth Program at 907 West Main Street held their annual party for the children.

Pastor Gay Blau said they’ve been providing this Party for over 40 years and it’s a great honor to ask these children what they want for .

“So far our children have come in and have been able to decorate bags that they can take home all the crafts and little treats that are on their tables,” said Blau. “They will also go home with approximately $25.00 worth of gifts each that have been given by a variety of sponsors.”

Blau said the sponsors who helped with this party were: Local United Methodist Churches, Dutro Ford Lincoln Inc., Williamson Insurance, Finks Quality Used Cars, Bryan Place, WHIZ News, and John Kunkel.

The Life Well Youth Program also works with Gratiot United Methodist Church to provide the children with gifts found on that child’s wish list.

“When you see the excitement that they come back with in January, because they take their presents home and open them at home and they come back and they say thank you I really wanted that Nerf gun, or that remote control helicopter, or that my little pony or whatever they’ve gotten,” said Blau. “They are very appreciative for the gifts.

Blau said after the holidays are over The Life Well will be focusing on getting funds for a new means of transportation, since their current 1995 van that sits 15 people will need to be replaced.