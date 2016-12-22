ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Noon Rotary Club hosted their annual Spreading Holiday Cheer and this year they went to Zanesville Health and Rehabilitation Center.

President and Chairman of Spreading Holiday Cheer Jim Buchbinder said each year they’ll go to a different nursing facility to sing carols, pass out candy, gifts and just give the residents a boost around this time of year.

“I love doing it and the Rotary Club supports it,” said Buchbinder. “I came up with the idea just after I entered Rotary and I was given the freedom to run with it.”

Buchbinder said the residents received gift bags full of blankets, puzzle books, coloring books, and other materials the residents can use.

“They have a nice colorful spread that they can use when they’re sitting out in the lobby and we just hope it reminds them that somebody cares about them and you know really its our way of paying forward,” Buchbinder said.

Buchbinder said that anyone interested in serving others and want more information on the Zanesville Noon Rotary can contact the organization. at zanesvillerotary.org