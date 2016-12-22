Fallen Rock caused accident on Muskingum Avenue

The evening of December 22, 2016 the Zanesville Police Department received two phone calls saying a large rock fell off the wall a onto Muskingum Avenue and that a sedan had been struck by the rock.

According to Zanesville Police Department Lieutenant Chris Rice the car had struck the rock after the rock had fallen and been laying on the road for some time.

The Passenger of the sedan was transported to Genesis HealthCare by Community ambulance and the driver is reportedly fine, but went with the passenger.

Rice says the Mayor and Safety Director of Zanesville have given instructions to open Muskingum Avenue once the rock has been removed from the road.