Community is urged to recycle Christmas trees

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Now that Christmas is over people are left with the question of what to do with their tree.

The city urged those who purchased a live tree to recycle them.

Jeff Johnson, Superintendent City of Zanesville Cemeteries, Parks and Recreation, said they designated specific spots for drop-offs.

The locations are at Maple Hill Park off of Taylor Street, at the Streets and Sanitation Division off of Linden Avenue and at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds off Pershing Road.

Recycling your tree will not only get it off your hands but will serve a purpose for the river ecosystem as well.

Johnson said once they’re dropped off the Ohio Department of Natural Resources then re-purposes them.

“Once they mulch the trees up they take them back to Athens, put them in the river and it provides protection for the smaller fish,” said Johnson.

To dispose of your Christmas tree, it must be free of decorations and any ornaments.

The three drop-off locations will be available until January 20th.