Chamber of Commerce 2016 Recap and 2017 Plans

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Since 1905 the Zanesville – Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce has been serving the local businesses and their now transitioning to a new year.

The Chamber of Commerce is ending 2016 with 662 members. President, Dana Matz said that this past year the Chamber of Commerce benefited the area business by increasing their social media usage and the area business saved about $700,000 this past year through another program.

“One of our bigger programs was our workers comp discount savings program and we do that in two ways. We have safety council, where area businesses attend a monthly meeting and learn about safety topics and meet with folks from the [Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation],” said Matz. “We also have a partnership with CareWorksComp out of Dublin, Ohio that saves members on their individual workers comp program.”

2017 the Chamber of Commerce will have a new website with the same U.R.L. address and Matz said they’ll have a legislative event where State Senator Troy Balderson and State Representative Brian Hill will talk to local businesses about matters occurring in the state. Matz also said that the Chamber of Commerce is looking into insurance for this coming year.

“With the Affordable Care Act we are still exploring insurance options that will best serve our members and actually have a meeting coming up next week that I’ll be attending on a state level to learn more about that,” Matz said.

On information regarding local businesses becoming members contact Zanesville – Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce at (740) 455-8282.