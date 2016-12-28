ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 23rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast is happening in a few weeks and the 20 recipients for the book scholarships have been picked.

The Muskingum County High School Seniors had to meet a series of requirements to apply and receive the Martin Luther King Jr. Book Scholarship. Co-Chair for the Scholarship Committee Carlotta Workman said the scholarship was for minority students that had to have a 3.0 G.P.A. in a College Prep, Honors, or AP Curriculum. Applied to a two or four year college, attained an 18 or higher A.C.T. score, participated in community service, and passed all parts of the O.G.T.

“We have a history of doing this scholarship,” said Workman. “[The students] work hard that when they hit the high school and when they’re in ninth grade they start working towards achieving those requirements in order to get this scholarship.”

During this years scholarship ceremony local law enforcement will be honored. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Matt Boyd, Zanesville Police Department Chief Tony Coury, South Zanesville Police Department Chief Eric Finley, and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Matt Lutz will be representing the law enforcement honored.

“We couldn’t make it without our first responders,” said Workman. “So this is a wonderful opportunity to recognize them [and] to give them the positive publicity that they need. We could not make it, we couldn’t survive, and we wouldn’t have order without our first responders and our law enforcement.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast will be , at 9:00 A.M. located at the North Terrace Church of Christ.