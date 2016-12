Late three lifts Blue Devils over Lions; Bishops, Wildcats & Green Wave win at home

Cameron Brooks-Harris netted a late-game three-pointer to help Zanesville complete a furious comeback and edge Gahanna Lincoln Wednesday night, 56-55. Brooks-Harris tallied a game-high 24 points including a trio of threes.

The Rosecrans Bishops, Newark Wildcats and Newark Catholic Green Wave all earned home wins with Newark taking down Logan, 78-55, to remain undefeated.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS SCOREBOARD

GAHANNA LINCOLN 55

ZANESVILLE 56

– C. BROOKS-HARRIS (ZHS): 24 PTS

CROOKSVILLE 37

ROSECRANS 55

CALDWELL 36

LANCASTER 70

FORT FRYE 53

PHILO 45

FISHER CATHOLIC 45

NEWARK CATHOLIC 55

LOGAN 55

NEWARK 78

GIRLS SCOREBOARD

DOVER 40

JOHN GLENN 34 (OT)

FAIRFIELD UNION 35

SHERIDAN 69

MAYSVILLE 53

COLUMBUS SOUTH 37

ZANESVILLE 30

WEST HOLMES 40

BUCKEYE TRAIL 22

CAMBRIDGE 42

M. TAYLOR (C): 12 PTS

LICKING VALLEY 59

HEATH 51

WEST MUSKINGUM 37

LAKEWOOD 50

CROOKSVILLE 63

COSHOCTON 28

GRANVILLE 44

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 76

ROSECRANS 48

WHEELING CENTRAL 60

NELSONVILLE-YORK 39

NEWARK 57

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WOMEN’S SCOREBOARD

MUSKINGUM 70

RHODES 56

– H. STOCKER (MU): 23 PTS