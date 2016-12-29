John McIntire Library offers New Device Support

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – John McIntire Library is hosting a New Device Drop-in Day on December 30, 2016 for all who need help setting up their devices.

Assistant Director, Blair Tom said that when people get new devices for , they don’t always know how to use those devices. So they are going to have a New Device Drop-in program from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. and 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.

“You can bring your device, it can be a tablet, a smart watch, a phone, a drone and we’ll help you sort through that and get you started and answer your questions,” said Tom. “It’s just a service we want to make available so that people can connect using their new devices.”

Tom said The Muskingum County Library System added the position, Emerging Technologies.

“So with that position and that focus certainly we want to help people with the emerging technologies formats and libraries, but also with how they use that,” said Tom. “Our goal is to connect and help people discover and learn. These technologies are the ways many people access information, entertainment, and enrichment.”

Tom said they want to share their library resources using many devices, however the sole purpose is to get people sharing information and getting started with their new device.