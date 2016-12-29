Crooks Sworn in as Muskingum County Commissioner

Mollie Crooks, the newest Muskingum County Commissioner who was elected in November was sworn in.

Muskingum County Commissioner, Mollie Crooks was sworn in by Common Pleas Judge Kelly Cottrill in the Muskingum County Courthouse. Crooks says campaigning was so much fun and she really enjoyed meeting people all across the county and even after the election she’s found it equally exciting.

“To have random strangers walk up and congratulate me and tell me that they voted for me; I don’t know who’s more excited,” said Crooks. “I don’t know whether I’m more excited or they are. So it just underscores how exciting it is to live in a small community where people really can get to know you.”

Crooks term officially started on and the first County Commissioner meeting of the year starts on . Crooks says that in the meantime she’s been visiting with other elected officials, county department heads and meeting people who work on behalf of Muskingum County.

“There is an open door policy in the commissioner’s office and we will be there to hear [the people] out and to try to do the best job that we can and to serve our citizens,” Crooks said.

Crooks has officially resigned as director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The search for the new director is currently taking place. Crooks says she’ll remain committed to the organization in some form.