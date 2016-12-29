ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Play for Shey Open Mic Night is following Shey Herd’s Calling hours from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.m. .

Shey Herd passed away and following ‘s calling hours around 8:30 P.M. The Barn will host the community while they celebrate Herd’s life through playing music. Christopher Dowell who organized this open mic said they’ll have sign ups and walk-ins play and during the open mic night they’ll hold a half-and-half in which the winnings will go towards the winner and the Herd Family.

“Shey and I always shared a strong connection through music, playing piano more specifically,” said Dowell. “So when he passed away I wanted to do something special for him and get everyone together. Music was the first thing I thought about and an open mic was the medium to get a lot of people to come out and do it.”

Dowell said Shey Herd was one of the greatest people he knew and that’s why he felt strongly towards doing an event to honor him and his family.

“One, I know he would love it if he was here with us,” said Dowell. “Two, it’s just so far up his alley as far as what kind of stuff he liked to do and it will be a great way to get everyone together and celebrate his memory.”

Funeral services are December 30, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. starting at North Terrace Church of Christ and finishing at Williams Cemetery in Zanesville.