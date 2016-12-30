Holiday Travel Tips

The holidays are full of hustle and bustle, so while out and about make sure to drive safely.

This time of year when the weather is unpredictable the roads can be easily effected and the traffic increase makes it even more dangerous outside. Ohio State Highway Patrol, Zanesville Post Commander, Lieutenant Matt Boyd said this is the time when drivers want to plan for more driving time and to not rush, especially when the worse case scenario is an accident.

“Last year there were 27 people killed in 24 crashes from to “It’s never good for us to go to someones door; knock on their door and tell them a loved one isn’t coming home, but the impact of that around the holidays. You know that ruins a family’s holiday forever.”

Even when a driver leaves early and plans around the traffic increase, Boyd said it’s good to follow the speed limit and be aware of the vehicles that are near.

“We always ask that people allow more time, always plan more time when you’re traveling around the holidays when it’s busier,” said Boyd. “Also just because you’re obeying the laws, obeying the speed limit, and things like that; drive defensively. Regardless of how much we ask everyone is not going to drive as safely as they should and obey the traffic laws.

Boyd said Ohio Department of Transportation has a website www.dot.state.oh.us to check road conditions and if a driver needs to report an accident, impaired driving, or reckless driving to call #677.