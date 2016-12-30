Local Library shows people how to use Electronic Devices

John McIntire Library invited the community to learn more about their electronic devices through the library’s New Device Drop-In Day Program.

Muskingum County Library System’s Emerging Technologies Manager, Sean Fennell was available from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.m. and 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. for people with questions or concerns regarding their electronic devices. Jan Smith was one of Fennell’s trainees who didn’t know how to operate his new iPad.

“They got me this item and trying to figure it out on my own through the manual and YouTube, it overwhelmed me,” said Smith. “Sean on the other hand has broken this down to very simplistic one thing at a time and just has been getting me through where to go and what I can and cannot do with this thing and is just having a ball with this.”

Fennell said often times people will give electronic devices as a gift and then don’t know how to approach the receiver on explaining how the device works. So this program is valuable to those who need the training.

“This is my favorite part of the job that I get to do,” said Fennell. “I love being able to introduce people to new technologies and show them really how technology can impact them in their lives and how they don’t have to be afraid of technology or the change that it brings. That you’re really able to make an impact with people.

Assistant Director, Blair Tom says that for anyone that couldn’t make ‘s New Device Drop-In Day program, can schedule a training session by contacting John McIntire Library by calling (740) 453-0391 and asking for the Emerging Technologies Manager, Sean Fennell.