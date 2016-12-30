New Year Resolutions at The Fieldhouse

After 30 years of helping people with their New Year Resolutions, The Fieldhouse is switching methods on how to succeed in keeping up with their resolutions.

Owner, Mick Amicone said The Fieldhouse decided to switch methods when they found in previous years too many people were giving up after 90 days of their resolution. With Alainna Durfee’s Best Loser Smart Start Small Steps program Amicone thinks more people will keep up with their resolutions after 90 days.

“We want to go slowly because human nature is that if we quit all those cold turkey, at once, we’re going to frustrate our selves; go through a withdraw,” said Amicone. “We’re going to do so many things that is going to make being able to start a new lifestyle change virtually impossible.”

Amicone said the participants will give up one bad habit and after 30 days they’ll take another bad habit out and keep taking out bad habits slowly. They’ll also gradually achieve a healthier diet and start walking as a means of getting active. Another program The Fieldhouse offers is snow day activities, Amicone said they are licensed by the state of Ohio department of Human services to take children in for a day.

“Our day camp is licensed so we can take kids from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and the unique thing about that is you don’t have to call in advance,” said Amicone. “So if you find out when you wake up at 7:00 in the morning that you don’t have school. Just bring them to The Fieldhouse and we’ll have fun.”

Amicone said parents will need to pay a daily fee so they can provide the children with food, water, and fun during the snow day.