The Bridge Coffeehouse and Restaurant extends their hours

The Bridge Coffeehouse and Restaurant in Zanesville has become known for their breakfast, lunch, and coffee. However that is not all that they want to focus on.

Muskingum Valley Community Development owns the Bridge Coffeehouse and Restaurant and their CEO, Brad Pauquette said this restaurant is a mission oriented sustainable enterprise that is using their business to revitalize the neighborhood.

“We use this sustainable enterprise to provide workforce training, a positive, and supportive work environment,” said Pauquette. “As well as to create a meeting space between the white-collar neighbors in the downtown area and our blue-collar neighbors here in the Putnam area.

Pauquette said the business has done well and the people from the community had been talking about getting involved in the Bridge’s mission, however they couldn’t do so unless the restaurant opened later in the day.

“We wanted to do it for a while and our chef actually has been pushing to add dinner forever, you know that is kind of the big show for him is to add dinner service,” said Pauquette. “So it has been something we wanted to do for a long time, but just sort of the finances and all the circumstances came together now for us to be able to extend into that arena.”

The Bridge Coffeehouse and Restaurant will now be open through 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the evening and Saturdays from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. For more information regarding The Bridge Coffeehouse and Restaurant visit thebridgezanesville.com.