4 convictions linked to corrupt Ohio detectives vacated

CLEVELAND (AP) — Four men who pleaded guilty to various drug charges have had their convictions vacated because their cases were linked to three corrupt East Cleveland narcotics detectives.

The charges against Jeffrey Brown, Khalid Dervic, Richard Hodges and Theotis Miller were dropped after the men withdrew their guilty pleas on Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors have asked judges to overturn 40 convictions in cases investigated by Sgt. Torris Moore and detectives Antonio Malone and Eric Jones.

The officers each pleaded guilty to federal corruption-related crimes in 2015 after it was discovered that they filed bogus search warrants with false statements to steal money from suspected drug dealers.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Jose Torres, head of the Conviction Integrity Unit, says the detectives targeted men with long criminal records.