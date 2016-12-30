Adams, Mobley lead St. Bonaventure to 89-77 win over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jaylen Adams had 29 points, including four 3-pointers, Matt Mobley scored 23 and St. Bonaventure beat Massachusetts 89-77 in the Atlantic 10 opener for both teams on Friday.

Denzel Gregg added 11 points and Josh Ayeni scored eight on 4-of-4 shooting in just seven minutes before being ejected — along with UMass’ Brison Gresham — after a scuffle that led to a flagrant 2 fouls.

Mobley scored the first eight points, including back-to-back 3s, during a 16-3 run to close the first half and start the second that made it 49-35 with 17:08 left. David Andoh hit two free throws to give the Bonnies (9-4) their biggest lead, 71-52, with eight minutes remaining and they cruised from there.

Donte Clarke had 19 points and Rashaan Holloway scored 15 for UMass (10-4) which had won four in a row.