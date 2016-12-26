Local stores busy for day after Christmas shopping

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The day after Christmas may be a day of relaxation for some, but for others it’s a day of shopping.

The many that received gift cards and cash for Christmas increased the traffic in the stores. Monday, otherwise called Boxing Day, is observed as a holiday in commonwealth countries such as Canada. The holiday is comparable to the American version of Black Friday.

Bruce Barclay, Store Manager at Wades, said having the day off gave people a chance to get out when they normally wouldn’t be able to.

“We’re pretty fortunate because we sell a lot of gift cards and usually the people want to get right in and use their gift cards, and also hopefully not as many, but we do have some returns and they come in and do purchase other things,” said Barclay.

Sales and deals are what most people were out searching for. Barclay said stores typically launch sales on items that didn’t sell as well as they anticipated.

“After Christmas we’re on sale and people like to, in this day and age of sales, people like to buy things on sale,” said Barclay.

Barclay said they expect a busy week.