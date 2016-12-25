AHL Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts W-B/Scranton 27 19 5 3 0 90 55 41 Lehigh Valley 28 20 7 1 0 106 73 41 Hershey 28 16 6 4 2 99 74 38 Providence 29 15 7 4 3 86 82 37 Bridgeport 27 16 11 0 0 85 79 32 Springfield 27 11 11 3 2 67 77 27 Hartford 28 10 14 3 1 77 109 24 North Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Syracuse 27 16 8 0 3 88 75 35 Albany 29 16 12 0 1 81 78 33 St. John’s 29 14 12 3 0 86 89 31 Toronto 27 13 12 1 1 79 75 28 Utica 28 10 14 3 1 67 87 24 Rochester 29 11 17 0 1 78 101 23 Binghamton 29 10 16 2 1 66 95 23 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Grand Rapids 28 18 7 1 2 96 68 39 Milwaukee 27 17 7 2 1 82 74 37 Cleveland 29 15 11 1 2 79 84 33 Chicago 30 14 11 3 2 95 87 33 Manitoba 28 12 12 2 2 73 90 28 Iowa 30 13 14 2 1 75 87 29 Rockford 28 10 13 2 3 70 89 25 Charlotte 30 11 17 2 0 71 89 24 Pacific Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Stockton 25 16 7 1 1 88 64 34 Tucson 22 13 6 3 0 70 73 29 Ontario 24 13 6 5 0 79 74 31 San Jose 22 12 6 1 3 76 56 28 Texas 27 15 10 1 1 101 99 32 San Diego 23 11 11 1 0 66 76 23 Bakersfield 24 10 10 3 1 64 66 24 San Antonio 29 12 15 2 0 69 84 26

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

St. John’s at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Albany, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.