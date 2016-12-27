AHL Glance

by Associated Press on December 27, 2016 at 12:00 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
W-B/Scranton2820530905943
Lehigh Valley29208101087841
Hershey29176421047640
Providence3016743908439
Bridgeport28161200878432
Springfield27111132677727
Hartford291114318211326
North Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Syracuse2716803887535
Albany30161301838233
St. John’s30151230889033
Toronto28131311807728
Utica28101431678724
Rochester301217018310225
Binghamton301017217010023
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Grand Rapids2818712966839
Milwaukee2817821847937
Cleveland29151112798433
Chicago311511321008935
Manitoba28121222739028
Iowa31141421798831
Rockford29101423719325
Charlotte30111720718924
Pacific Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Stockton2616721916835
Tucson2213630707329
San Jose2313613805930
Ontario2413650797431
Texas271510111019932
San Diego23111110667623
Bakersfield24101031646624
San Antonio29121520698426

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

St. John’s 2, Toronto 1

Hartford 5, Bridgeport 2

Providence 4, Albany 2

W-B/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 5, Syracuse 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 1

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2

San Jose 4, Stockton 3, OT

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Post Views: 1