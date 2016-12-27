AHL Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts W-B/Scranton 28 20 5 3 0 90 59 43 Lehigh Valley 29 20 8 1 0 108 78 41 Hershey 29 17 6 4 2 104 76 40 Providence 30 16 7 4 3 90 84 39 Bridgeport 28 16 12 0 0 87 84 32 Springfield 27 11 11 3 2 67 77 27 Hartford 29 11 14 3 1 82 113 26 North Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Syracuse 27 16 8 0 3 88 75 35 Albany 30 16 13 0 1 83 82 33 St. John’s 30 15 12 3 0 88 90 33 Toronto 28 13 13 1 1 80 77 28 Utica 28 10 14 3 1 67 87 24 Rochester 30 12 17 0 1 83 102 25 Binghamton 30 10 17 2 1 70 100 23 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Grand Rapids 28 18 7 1 2 96 68 39 Milwaukee 28 17 8 2 1 84 79 37 Cleveland 29 15 11 1 2 79 84 33 Chicago 31 15 11 3 2 100 89 35 Manitoba 28 12 12 2 2 73 90 28 Iowa 31 14 14 2 1 79 88 31 Rockford 29 10 14 2 3 71 93 25 Charlotte 30 11 17 2 0 71 89 24 Pacific Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Tucson 23 14 6 3 0 75 77 31 Stockton 26 16 7 2 1 91 68 35 Ontario 25 14 6 5 0 83 77 33 San Jose 23 13 6 1 3 80 59 30 Texas 27 15 10 1 1 101 99 32 San Diego 24 11 11 1 1 70 81 24 Bakersfield 25 10 10 4 1 67 70 25 San Antonio 29 12 15 2 0 69 84 26

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

St. John’s 2, Toronto 1

Hartford 5, Bridgeport 2

Providence 4, Albany 2

W-B/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 5, Syracuse 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 1

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2

San Jose 4, Stockton 3, OT

Ontario 4, Bakersfield 3

Tucson 5, San Diego 4, OT

Tuesday’s games

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.