AHL Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|W-B/Scranton
|28
|20
|5
|3
|0
|90
|59
|43
|Lehigh Valley
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|108
|78
|41
|Hershey
|29
|17
|6
|4
|2
|104
|76
|40
|Providence
|30
|16
|7
|4
|3
|90
|84
|39
|Bridgeport
|28
|16
|12
|0
|0
|87
|84
|32
|Springfield
|27
|11
|11
|3
|2
|67
|77
|27
|Hartford
|29
|11
|14
|3
|1
|82
|113
|26
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syracuse
|27
|16
|8
|0
|3
|88
|75
|35
|Albany
|30
|16
|13
|0
|1
|83
|82
|33
|St. John’s
|30
|15
|12
|3
|0
|88
|90
|33
|Toronto
|28
|13
|13
|1
|1
|80
|77
|28
|Utica
|28
|10
|14
|3
|1
|67
|87
|24
|Rochester
|30
|12
|17
|0
|1
|83
|102
|25
|Binghamton
|30
|10
|17
|2
|1
|70
|100
|23
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Grand Rapids
|28
|18
|7
|1
|2
|96
|68
|39
|Milwaukee
|28
|17
|8
|2
|1
|84
|79
|37
|Cleveland
|29
|15
|11
|1
|2
|79
|84
|33
|Chicago
|31
|15
|11
|3
|2
|100
|89
|35
|Manitoba
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|73
|90
|28
|Iowa
|31
|14
|14
|2
|1
|79
|88
|31
|Rockford
|29
|10
|14
|2
|3
|71
|93
|25
|Charlotte
|30
|11
|17
|2
|0
|71
|89
|24
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tucson
|23
|14
|6
|3
|0
|75
|77
|31
|Stockton
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|91
|68
|35
|Ontario
|25
|14
|6
|5
|0
|83
|77
|33
|San Jose
|23
|13
|6
|1
|3
|80
|59
|30
|Texas
|27
|15
|10
|1
|1
|101
|99
|32
|San Diego
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|70
|81
|24
|Bakersfield
|25
|10
|10
|4
|1
|67
|70
|25
|San Antonio
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|69
|84
|26
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
|Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Monday’s Games
St. John’s 2, Toronto 1
Hartford 5, Bridgeport 2
Providence 4, Albany 2
W-B/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4
Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Rochester 5, Syracuse 1
Iowa 4, Rockford 1
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2
San Jose 4, Stockton 3, OT
Ontario 4, Bakersfield 3
Tucson 5, San Diego 4
|Tuesday’s games
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Springfield at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.