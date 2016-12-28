AHL Glance

by Associated Press on December 28, 2016 at 1:00 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
W-B/Scranton29215301006245
Lehigh Valley29208101087841
Hershey29176421047640
Providence3117743938641
Bridgeport28161200878432
Springfield28111232708227
Hartford301115318411426
North Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Syracuse2816903898035
Albany30161301838233
St. John’s30151230889033
Toronto28131311807728
Utica28101431678724
Rochester301217018310225
Binghamton301017217010023
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Grand Rapids2818712966839
Milwaukee2817821847937
Cleveland29151112798433
Chicago311511321008935
Manitoba28121222739028
Iowa31141421798831
Rockford29101423719325
Charlotte30111720718924
Pacific Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Tucson2314630757731
Stockton2616721916835
Ontario2615650857835
San Jose2313613805930
Texas2815111110210132
San Diego25111121718325
Bakersfield25101041677025
San Antonio30131520718528

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Post Views: 3