AHL Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts W-B/Scranton 29 21 5 3 0 100 62 45 Lehigh Valley 29 20 8 1 0 108 78 41 Hershey 29 17 6 4 2 104 76 40 Providence 31 17 7 4 3 93 86 41 Bridgeport 28 16 12 0 0 87 84 32 Springfield 28 11 12 3 2 70 82 27 Hartford 30 11 15 3 1 84 114 26 North Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Syracuse 28 16 9 0 3 89 80 35 Albany 30 16 13 0 1 83 82 33 St. John’s 30 15 12 3 0 88 90 33 Toronto 28 13 13 1 1 80 77 28 Utica 28 10 14 3 1 67 87 24 Rochester 30 12 17 0 1 83 102 25 Binghamton 30 10 17 2 1 70 100 23 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Grand Rapids 28 18 7 1 2 96 68 39 Milwaukee 28 17 8 2 1 84 79 37 Cleveland 29 15 11 1 2 79 84 33 Chicago 31 15 11 3 2 100 89 35 Manitoba 28 12 12 2 2 73 90 28 Iowa 31 14 14 2 1 79 88 31 Rockford 29 10 14 2 3 71 93 25 Charlotte 30 11 17 2 0 71 89 24 Pacific Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Tucson 23 14 6 3 0 75 77 31 Stockton 26 16 7 2 1 91 68 35 Ontario 26 15 6 5 0 85 78 35 San Jose 23 13 6 1 3 80 59 30 Texas 28 15 11 1 1 102 101 32 San Diego 25 11 11 2 1 71 83 25 Bakersfield 25 10 10 4 1 67 70 25 San Antonio 30 13 15 2 0 71 85 28

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.