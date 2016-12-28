American skier Shiffrin takes 2nd World Cup GS win in 2 days

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin earned her second women’s World Cup giant slalom win in two days for her 25th career victory.

In tough conditions due to dense snowfall, the American built on her narrow first-run lead to beat Tessa Worley of France by 0.15 seconds, while Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany was 0.18 back in third.

Shiffrin and Worley also finished 1-2 in Tuesday’s GS on the same course.

Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 115 points over defending champion Lara Gut of Switzerland, who finished sixth in Wednesday’s race.

The three-day event in Austria ends with a floodlit slalom race on Thursday. Olympic champion Shiffrin has won all slaloms she competed in since February 2015.