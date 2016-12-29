Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

BEIJING (AP) — Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua, becoming the latest in a procession of star players to join the Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Shenhua said Thursday that it paid an $11 million transfer fee to Argentine club Boca Juniors.

A source familiar with the negotiations said Tevez, 32, would be paid $40 million over two years.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to divulge details of the transaction.

Chinese clubs have spent heavily over the past year to attract mainly South American stars. Last week, Shenhua’s city rival Shanghai SIPG signed Oscar from Chelsea.

China’s government wants to turn the country into a soccer power, and a cornerstone of the plan is improving its top domestic league.

