Arkansas tight end Sprinkle suspended before Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team and will not play in the Belk Bowl on Thursday night against No. 18 Virginia Tech.

Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema announced the decision hours before the game.

“Jeremy’s suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we’ve had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly,” Bielema said in a statement. “Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program.”

Bielema said Sprinkle’s suspension wasn’t drug, alcohol or violence related. He didn’t elaborate on the reason for the suspension.

Sprinkle had 33 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns.