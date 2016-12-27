Army rushes past North Texas in OT at Heart of Dallas Bowl

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Asberry ran for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime, sending Army past North Texas 38-31 on Tuesday in a rematch at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Asberry’s score was the sixth rushing touchdown in the game for the Black Knights (8-5) and 46th of the season. That broke the school record held by the 1945 national championship that had two Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield. They rushed for 480 yards.

Ahmad Bradshaw ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for Army while Darnell Woolfolk had 119 yards and two TDs.

North Texas (5-8) had its chance in overtime. But after Alec Morris scrambled for 4 yards and Jeffery Wilson lost 3, consecutive incomplete passes followed. Morris threw for 304 yards and three scores, but his desperation fourth-down throw on the run ended the game.

The Mean Green earned the bowl berth based on their Academic Progress Rate. They lost five of their last six games after winning 35-18 at Army on Oct. 22.