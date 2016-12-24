Bishop Rosecrans High School hosts annual Christmas on the Hill

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Bishop Rosecrans High School hosted it’s annual Christmas on the Hill Saturday morning.

75% of Bishops Rosecran’s student body participated in the annual event. These students paid it forward to those who would otherwise go without. They adopted kids from different area non profit organizations. The tradition started several decades ago and has expanded with each year. Last year Rosecrans helped 80 needed kids. Basketball coach Todd Rock said they also spent $1600 for groceries.

“Seeing families that weren’t going to get anything for Christmas and be able to provide and put a smile on the kids faces,” Coach Rock said. “It’s just special for the family, because there’s a lot of needy people out there.”

Ohio State University Football Center and Rosecran alumni Aaron Perry was also there giving back and continuing the tradition.

“It just makes you feel good when you see your former players that was part of this come back and contribute,” Rock said.

“This has been a tradition for the former players to come back up,” Perry said. “We play a couple pick up games before, then we stick around and enjoy the kids opening up the gifts. It’s really become a tradition for all of us. It’s a great way of giving back. We pitch in to get a kid gifts. It’s just a great way start the Christmas cheer.”

Rock said it’s good to see the community come together to support one another.