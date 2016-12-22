Borussia Moenchengladbach appoints Dieter Hecking as coach

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Moenchengladbach is placing its faith in former Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking for the second half of the season.

The struggling Bundesliga club, which parted ways with Andre Schubert as coach on Wednesday, says the 52-year-old Hecking has signed a deal to June 2019 and will be presented to the media on Jan. 4.

Hecking was sacked by Wolfsburg earlier in the season, but had a good record before a poor start to the current campaign.

‘Gladbach is only three points above the relegation zone at the halfway stage following Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg. The side has claimed only one win from its last 11 competitive games.