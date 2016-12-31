Bryan Place New Year’s Eve OSU Watch Party

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- With the majority of restaurants closed for New Year’s Eve, Bryan Place in downtown Zanesville opened their doors to the public to enjoy some food and watch the Ohio State football game.

“We decided since it was New Year’s Eve and the Buckeyes would be playing that it would be a fun event to put together,” said Russ Benedict, Head Chef at Bryan Place.

Benedict also mentioned how one of the rooms at Bryan Place has been remodeled and two 70″ screen TVs were added to it this past year. He said that it only made sense for them to take advantage of their new set up.

Bryan Place will be open on Sunday, January 1st, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m for their weekly brunch service.