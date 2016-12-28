Bryan Place to hold New Year’s Eve party

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Bryan Place is ready to ring in the New Year with a New Year’s Eve bash.

Located in downtown Zanesville, Bryan Place will be open and ready to celebrate. They have big screen TV’s that will feature Ohio State play in the Fiesta Bowl.

A full menu including wings, ribs, burgers, and much more will be available.

Pam Bryan of Bryan Place, says they have a full menu planned. There will be lot’s of selections for everybody that comes. They will have appetizer’s, hors d’oeuvres, anything you would like off the menu.

Doors are set to open at 6 p.m., and there is no cover.

Bryan Place is taking reservations. Call 740-450-8008 to make sure you get a seat to celebrate the New Year and the Buckeyes with family and friends.