Bucknell rallies to down Navy 59-55 in Patriot League opener

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie had 22 points and five steals and Bucknell rallied in the second half to beat Navy 59-55 on Friday night in the Patriot League opener for both teams.

Bucknell (9-5) trailed 36-23 after Bryce Dulin’s layup with a little more than a minute gone by in the second half. The score remained 36-27 for more than four minutes and Mackenzie scored the final six points in a 7-0 run that pulled Bison within one, 46-45, with 5:50 left.

Zach Thomas made it 53-all on a layup with 1:44 to go and Stephen Brown’s layup 31 seconds later put Bucknell up for good.

Navy rushed to a 13-5 lead behind nine points from Hasan Abdullah and extended the lead to 23-11 with 10:47 remaining before halftime. Edward Alade’s jumper at the 3:31 mark made it 30-19 and the Midshipmen led 32-23 at the half.

The teams combined to miss 24 of 53 free throws.

Shawn Anderson led Navy (5-8) with 12 points and eight rebounds.