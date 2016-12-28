Camera firm agrees to settlement, avoids federal prosecution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Arizona traffic camera enforcement company has agreed to pay restitution to Columbus and Chicago in a deal to avoid further federal prosecution.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2hLj5DC ) the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday the agreement with Phoenix-based Redflex citing the company’s help in prosecuting those involved in a bribery scheme.

The agreement calls for Redflex to pay Columbus $100,000.

Redflex’ former CEO Karen Finley and former Columbus lobbyist John Raphael received federal prison sentences for their roles in a scheme involving Raphael extorting money he used to make campaign donations to Columbus officials and to state and local Democratic parties. No Columbus officials were implicated in the scheme.

Columbus used Redflex enforcement cameras from 2005 until March 2015.

A lawsuit will determine the amount paid to Chicago.

