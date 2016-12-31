Canada helps No. 10 UCLA hand Utah its first loss of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada had 18 points and seven assists to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 67-56 victory over previously unbeaten Utah In the Pac-12 opener for both teams Friday night.

Monqiue Billings added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Bruins (10-2), who have won 19 consecutive home games dating back to last season. Kennedy Burke also had 10 points.

Utah (11-1) won its first 11 games, but it had difficulty working its offense against a top-10 team. Forward Emily Potter had a game-high 20 points for the Utes, and Erika Bean and Tanaeya Boclair added 10 points each.