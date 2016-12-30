Changes to Ohio’s policies on jailing parolees recommended

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Inspector General’s Office has recommended that the state amend its rules on jailing parolees after finding that four prisoners were wrongly kept in jail for too long.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2io1ntG ) Howard Brockman Jr., of Akron, remained at the Summit County Jail for close to two months even after he posted bond.

The Inspector General’s Office says Brockman and the others weren’t released on time due to an error in the way arrests and bonds are processed.

The Adult Parole Authority issued an order to keep Brockman held, but the state investigatory office says that mandate should’ve been lifted after he posted bond.

Recommendations include revising policies to notify the authority when inmates post bond as well as changing Ohio’s 20-day limit for parole violation hearings.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com