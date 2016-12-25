Christmas Day not an off day for everyone

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For most people Christmas is a day off from work and a day to relax with friends and family. But for some it’s just another day at the office.

At the downtown Zanesville Fire Department firefighters came in for their 24-hour shifts at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning. Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hobson said for firefighters and other first responders, Christmas usually falls on a day other than Dec. 25.

“Santa Claus has kind of made a special arraignment for firefighters. For example my Christmas fell yesterday with my family and that’s what a lot of the guys did. Some guys will go home tomorrow and they may have Christmas with their family,” said Hobson.

The station was able to serve the firefighters a brunch and dinner on Christmas. Hobson said on Christmas Day the station is fully staffed, just like any other day. He said it’s all just part of doing your duty as a firefighter.

“It’s great that everyone comes together. We live with the firefighters a third of the year, working 24 on and the 48 off. We’re here a third of the year with our brothers. So we’ll sit up in the kitchen and the camaraderie is real good among the guys. We sit around and talk about what we did yesterday for Christmas and the presents that the kids received,” said Hobson.

Hobson wished everyone in the City of Zanesville a safe and merry Christmas.