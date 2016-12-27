Christ’s Table marks another year serving the community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local organization is wrapping up another successful year of providing hot meals for those in need.

Christ’s Table has been opening their doors to the community for over 30 years and 2016 was another one for the books.

Executive Director of Christ’s Table, Keely Warden, said they expect to be close to what their numbers were last year.

“That was 120,000 meals. On average we serve about 10,000 meals a month here at Christ’s Table, that’s Monday through Saturday so that’s a lot of full nutritious bellies that leave here everyday,” said Warden.

Warden said that unlike other agencies they actually hope to not see a growth in numbers because that means more people are making it on their own.

“We don’t strive to serve more meals here at Christ’s Table we strive to serve less and we’re hoping that we can be a partner here in this community continuing to help families rebuild their lives and build a healthy home lifestyle in their home,” said Warden.

In addition to providing meals at their downtown location they also deliver meals through their home bound program.

“Those are meals that are delivered free to the community. We do take referrals from different home care agencies, the hospitals and hospice,” said Warden.

Warden said this program is helpful for the elderly.