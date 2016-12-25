Church’s gift becomes Christmas miracle

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local man called a gift from an area church a Christmas miracle.

House of Grace Church this year decided to give away a 2002 Nissan Altima to one member of their congregation. Cory Stemm’s name was selected from over 100 tickets as the recipient of the vehicle. Church pastor Joe Dunlap said he knows how much this car will mean to Stemm.

“Wednesday night in church we were talking and Cory said ‘I’m going to win that car.’ And I told Cory that if he won that car that I would pay for his driver’s license because he has never had one. So I’m so happy this morning. He is blessed.”

This was the third year that House of Grace has given out a car to someone in need. Stemm was ecstatic about his new car and said he’s very graceful to Pastor Dunlap.

“He’s always there when we need him. If I need a ride and I text him he’ll be right there,” said Stemm. “He doesn’t need to give me a ride anymore. I just got to get my license and I’ll be good,” said Stemm.

Both Pastor Dunlap and Stemm both wished everyone a very merry Christmas.