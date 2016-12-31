Cincinnati homeowners seek help as houses slide down hill

CINCINNATI (AP) — Several Cincinnati homes are slowly sliding down a hillside and showing signs of damage.

Homeowner Ray Miklius tells The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2iIfg2b ) nearly all of the 15 homes built as part of Riverfront Terrace have at least minor damage inside or major damage, including drywall cracks, doors out of alignment and shifted foundations.

Now, the homeowners are asking city taxpayers for help.

The newspaper says the City Council plans to discuss next month whether to spend more than $50,000 to assess how much the ground is moving.

The East End Area Council has also created a committee to monitor hillside issues.

An attorney for the homeowners says in a letter to the city manager that the community is “at imminent risk.”

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com