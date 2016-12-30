Cincinnati nonprofit helps blind WWII vet avoid city fine

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 98-year-old World War II veteran who is blind received help from a local charity to demolish a dilapidated shed next to his home and avoid a fine from the city of Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2hyec37 ) Elijah Tooles was initially told he’d be penalized if he didn’t remove the rundown structure from his property in the city’s Evanston section by Dec. 12.

That deadline was extended to March because of the winter weather, but members of Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati showed up on Thursday to tear down the shed.

Easterseals provides assistance to residents of the Cincinnati area with disabilities, many of whom served in the military.

John Clancy, the nonprofit’s director of veterans services, says it’s always a privilege to help a World War II veteran.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com