Last City Council meeting of the year recap

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- At the beginning of council, Mayor Jeff Tilton recommended to council the reappointment of Ann Combs to the Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority for a 4 year term.

In proposed ordinances, council passed ordinance 16-134, which authorizes the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Muskingum County Commissioners, for the reimbursement of fees paid to attorneys who represent indigent defendants in municipal court.

The second passed ordinance was ordinance 16-133, which allows changes to be made to the city’s working budget during the fiscal year when appropriate.

All other proposed ordinances were moved to second readings and all ordinances for action were moved to third readings.

In traffic orders, council passed traffic order 16-06, which establishes 2 hour parking on Jefferson Street from Marble Alley East for 120′ on the north side of the street.

Traffic order 16-07, which closes the alley from Damon Alley North on Beech Alley at a maximum of 60′.

Traffic order 16-08, which closes Van Buren Street to a point 125′ North. All appropriate signs will be installed in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code.

The next City Council meeting will be Monday, January 9th, 2017.