Cleveland bishop retires; Toledo bishop will oversee NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is retiring because of health concerns, and the bishop in Toledo will take over administration of the diocese until a successor is named.

Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon said Wednesday that he decided to step down after being diagnosed with dementia.

The diocese says Pope Francis accepted Lennon’s resignation sent in a letter a month ago and granted him early retirement status.

Lennon has served as bishop in Cleveland since 2006, leading a diocese that includes more than 690,000 Catholics across eight counties.

He notably ordered the closings of 12 parishes but was overruled by the Vatican in 2012 in a rare move.

The pope has appointed Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas to oversee the Cleveland diocese until a new bishop is named.