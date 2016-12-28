Cleveland bishop retires; Toledo bishop will oversee NE Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is retiring because of unspecified health concerns, and the bishop in Toledo is taking on administration of the northeast Ohio diocese for the immediate future.

The dioceses said Wednesday that Pope Francis accepted Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon’s resignation and granted him early retirement status. Lennon has served as bishop in Cleveland since 2006, leading a diocese that says it includes more than 690,000 Catholics across eight counties.

The pope also appointed Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas as apostolic administrator for the Cleveland diocese until a permanent appointment is named. Thomas has led the Toledo diocese since 2014 and will continue with those duties.