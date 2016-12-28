Cleveland officer fires shot after being struck by motorist

CLEVELAND (AP) — A police officer fired a single shot at a car after a man fleeing the scene of an illegal squatting situation struck him with his vehicle on Cleveland’s west side.

Det. Reginald Lanton says investigators do not believe anyone was hit by the officer’s bullet, which was discharged on West 57th Street following Tuesday’s collision.

Police pursued the suspect to Lake County, where his tire blew out in Wickliffe. The man fled the vehicle on foot but was apprehended after he was found hiding behind a tire shop.

Both the suspect and the officer involved in the incident have not been identified. The officer’s current condition is also unknown.

Cleveland’s revised use-of-force policy prohibits officers from shooting at moving vehicles unless a threat exists outside of the car itself.