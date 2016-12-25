Convenience store employee shot and killed in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal court records show an employee fatally shot at a Toledo convenience store faced federal charges along with family members for what authorities say was a conspiracy to launder money and sell counterfeit and stolen goods.

Police say 42-year-old Kamal Awwad was killed Saturday night at a store in south Toledo. Police say officers responded after a robbery alarm was activated. Awwad was shot in the chest and died at a hospital.

Awwad pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges after being indicted in March 2015. The indictment alleges that some proceeds from illegal activities involving Awwad and relatives at Toledo-area stores were sent to Palestine to buy residences for themselves and their families.

Court records indicate a hearing is scheduled for February to discuss possible plea deals in the case.