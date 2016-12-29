County prosecutor to provide Cleveland police with dash cams

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cuyahoga County prosecutor has agreed to spend $500,000 to equip nearly 300 Cleveland police cruisers with dash cams that can be synched with officers’ body cameras.

Prosecutor Tim McGinty and Cleveland officials announced the planned purchase in a statement Wednesday. McGinty says the 275 dash cams will result in a “sharp increase” in convictions and a decrease in citizen complaints against officers.

Cleveland Safety Director Michael McGrath says the cameras will “add another layer of protection” to officers and citizens.

The dash cams will be paid from money paid to the prosecutor’s office through criminal forfeitures.

Cleveland began issuing body cameras to its entire 1,500-member department in early 2015. City officials have said the use of body cameras has caused a drop in citizen complaints.