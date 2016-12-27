Cousins has big fourth quarter to lift Kings past 76ers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds remaining and added a clutch free throw moments later, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

After Ersan Ilyasova drove around Rudy Gay for a layup that put the 76ers up 97-96, Cousins made his second 3 of the game to put Sacramento ahead. Garrett Temple, who had put the Kings up 96-94 with his own key 3-pointer with 58.7 seconds left, followed with two free throws.

Sergio Rodriguez’s 3-pointer pulled Philadelphia within 101-100 before Cousins made the second of two free throws. Sacramento’s 6-foot-11 center then sealed the win by blocking Joel Embiid’s 3-pointer. Embiid got the ball back but shot an airball at the buzzer.

Cousins finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists while helping the Kings extend their winning streak to a season-high four games.