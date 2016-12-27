Draft of police’s use-of-force training nearly finished

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police officials say a program being drafted to train officers on the department’s new use-of-force policies will be completed at some point during the next two weeks.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2ilSBJS ) a motion filed Monday in federal court states that the department’s submission of the program is “imminent” and officials plan to review the final product before a Jan. 6 status hearing.

The program has already been delayed once from its original Jan. 1 deadline. Head monitor Matthew Barge says everyone is committed to getting the training completed as soon as possible.

The revised use-of-force policy is Cleveland’s first step in reforming its police department after the city reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which found that city officers routinely used excessive force and violated civil rights.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com