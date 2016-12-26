Driver flees after chase crossed 2 western Ohio counties

TROY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in western Ohio say a man ran away on foot from deputies after a car chase that crossed two counties.

Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office say the chase started early Monday morning when the driver failed to pull over on southbound Interstate 75 near Troy.

The sheriff’s office says the driver pulled off the highway and that their speeds reached 90 mph as the chase went into Montgomery County.

Authorities used spikes to puncture the driver’s tires and say that a man jumped out of the car near the Butler Township Police station north of Dayton.

Deputies say the car may have been stolen and that a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle is expected to be charged.